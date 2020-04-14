Calvin provides free housing to GRPD, Spectrum workers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Calvin University is providing free housing to first responders with the Grand Rapids Police Department and Spectrum Health employees.

The university’s Prince Conference Center on East Beltline Avenue will house them. One floor will house Spectrum employees, and another floor will be earmarked to GRPD. Each floor has 23 rooms, the university said.

Calvin officials say health care workers and officers who stay at the university are doing so as a precautionary measure. The university says the center will be not be used by those who are positive or presumed positive for COVID-19.

GRPD says the housing will be used by officers who were exposed to someone who is presumed to have COVID-19 .

“Our officers are used to facing dangers daily but aren’t used to bringing that danger home with them,” said GRPD Deputy Chief David Kiddle in a news release. “The COVID-19 pandemic has changed that. An officer’s worst fear now is that they could potentially bring the virus into their homes as a result of their duties, endangering their own families. So, it’s important to have a way to help any of our officers who are exposed to a presumed positive case be able to quarantine for 14 days, so that they can keep their families safe and get back to their front-line work as soon as possible.”

The university says Spectrum will use its floor as short-term housing for health care workers.

“They (Spectrum) were looking for a short-term housing solution for those workers being redeployed to Spectrum Health’s Grand Rapids campuses from outside the area,” said Dr. Laura Champion, Calvin’s director of health services in a release. “They also wanted a housing option for staff who are driving in from a bit closer, but who need to do back-to-back shifts.”

The Prince Conference Center is currently closed to the general public. It’s located on the opposite side of the road from its main campus.

University officials say guests will be able to order food from Calvin’s dining services with free delivery.