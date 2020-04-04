Calhoun Co. nursing care center resident dies of COVID-19

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials say the first person to die in Calhoun County from COVID-19 lived at the Advantage Living Center in Battle Creek.

The patient had underlying medical conditions, officials say. In addition, there are currently nine confirmed COVID-19 cases at Advantage Living, officials say.

Five of those cases are residents and four are staff members, according to the Calhoun County Public Health Department.

Health officials say they are working with the Battle Creek center to control the spread.

As of Friday morning, there are 31 cases of COVID-19 in Calhoun County.

News 8 has reached out to the Calhoun County Public Health Department fore more information.

If Advantage Living family members, guardians or residents have questions, they are asked to call the Michigan Long Term Care Ombudsman and Advocates for Nursing Home Residents at 866.485.9393.

