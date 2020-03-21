Calhoun Co. health officials address COVID-19 situation

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Health officials in Calhoun County will hold a news conference Saturday to update the public about how the county is handling the coronavirus pandemic.

Calhoun County Sheriff Matt Saxton will join health department leaders and other county officials to release more local information regarding COVID-19.

The latest numbers from the state released at 2 p.m. Friday showed no cases of COVID-19 in Calhoun County. Statewide, health officials have confirmed 549 cases. The Oakland County Health Division confirmed Michigan’s fourth death related to COVID-19 Friday.

The 11:30 a.m. news conference will happen at the Toeller Building in Battle Creek and will be livestreamed on woodtv.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on woodtv.com and on News 8 throughout the day.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS: