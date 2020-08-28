Caledonia HS to close for 2 weeks after 6 virus cases

CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Caledonia High School will be closed for two weeks after five students and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

While the high school is closed, students will continue classes virtually. In-person instruction for the high school is tentatively scheduled to resume Sept. 14.

School officials said in a letter the Kent County Health Department reached out to more than 100 people who have been in contact with those who tested positive. Those students have been asked to self-quarantine and get tested for the virus.

The high school will be closed for classes, athletics and extracurricular activities. Other Caledonia Community Schools buildings will remain open for in-person learning.

The district closed the high school on Friday after it was notified of a student who had symptoms related to coronavirus and later tested positive.

The student did not attend the first day of school on Tuesday and was asked to self-quarantine, the district says. However, the student came into close contact with other students before the school year began.

The district urges all students with symptoms or has been exposed to COVID-19 to isolate themselves and get tested.