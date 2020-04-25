Butcher shop sees business increase amid pandemic

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The pandemic has created hardships for many Americans. But at the same time, it has created opportunities for others in some unlikely ways.

Just moving from Eastown and reopening in the Heritage Hill area on Lyon Street, the new EA Brady’s meat shop was wrought with delays because of the pandemic.

“It just kind of added more steps to the process, therefore slowing it even more,” said Evan Brady, co-owner of EA Brady’s. “But we were able to overcome it.”

To bounce back in such an economically turbulent time, the meat shop put itself online and even has plans to get on the app store.

“It brought it up the priority list,” said Aidan Brady, another co-owner. “So, what was kind of a side-project became front and center.”

And then there was the unforeseen payoff — with more people staying home, that means more home-cooked meals.

And that has proven useful for butcher shops.

“I think we found as a trend leading up to this, Americans cooked fancier, but less often,” Evan said. “They would do big project meals once in a great while — this has got everyone cooking every day.”

The brothers are still selling thousands of pounds of meat and attribute their success in this unusual time to a usual suspect: their customers.

“The interruption and then the extended nature of the interruption didn’t drive them away,” Aidan said. “And that they’re excited to see us back and even in this difficult situation, they’re going out of their way to come out and support us.”

EA Brady’s is located at 621 Lyon St. NE, Grand Rapids.