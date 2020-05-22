Closings & Delays
Businesses, restaurants reopen in northern MI Friday

Coronavirus

by: Dana Whyte

Posted: / Updated:

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula are back open for business. Bars, restaurants, and retail stores reopened on Friday. Some places got an early start and opened right as the clock struck midnight.

Brady’s Bar in Traverse City reopened at 12:01 a.m. and closed again at 2 a.m., but not before letting in eager customers. 

Capacity at bars and restaurants, in general, is limited to 50 percent, and only 20 people are allowed inside at a time.

People need to wear face masks until they get to their table and wait staff must also wear masks. People aren’t allowed to sit at the bar for now. They can only order at it.

The biggest change though is that the owner at Brady’s Bar is telling tourists to stay away.

“We have flattened the curve. This area has worked super hard and we’ve had what 23 cases total? I think we’ve worked that hard we deserve to feel safe and I would like to keep my staff and customers as safe as I can. I’m asking that people from downstate don’t come in until they’re quarantined, or their areas are also opened up,” said Nolen Sleder, the owner of Brady’s Bar. 

Retail shops are allowed to reopen up north as well with some restrictions. Gyms, hair salons, and movie theaters are still closed throughout Michigan.

