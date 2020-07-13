Businesses must enforce mask mandate starting today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan businesses open to the public must deny service or entry to customers who refuse to wear a face mask starting Monday.

Violators could get slapped with a misdemeanor charge and a $500 fine, though they won’t face jail time. Businesses that ignore the order could lose their license.

“No shirts, no shoes, no mask — no service,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wrote in an order.

>>How to correctly wear – and clean – a cloth face covering

Michigan has seen a rise in cases over the past couple of weeks, with the Grand Rapids region seeing the highest rate of new cases in the state.

In an effort to flatten the curve again, Whitmer on Friday doubled down on her executive order on wearing masks. Under the new rules, you must wear a mask anytime you are indoors in a public place, anytime you are outdoors in public and cannot maintain social distance and on public transit. Businesses have been told to turn away people shirking the mandate.

Just about anyone who wants a coronavirus test can now get one. Testing sites can be found on the state’s website.