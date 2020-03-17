Businesses looking to hire amid COVID-19 outbreak

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There are several businesses looking to hire people to fill high-demand jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

Amazon announced Tuesday they will need to hire thousands of workers to handle all the deliveries for everyone staying at home. These jobs range from $15 to $17 an hour. Those who are interested in applying can learn more online.

Meijer said it’s hiring stocking and warehouse members as well as cashiers to help with the high demand for groceries and other household goods. These jobs range $10 to $12 an hour.

In a Facebook post, SpartanNash said it’s looking for temporary associates for all its locations and departments. Those who are interested can apply online.

Samaritas is hiring caregivers who are needed during the COVID-19 outbreak, while GrubHub is looking for delivery drivers.

The following companies are also urgently hiring:

The hiring spree comes as many service industry workers are looking for new sources of income due to many businesses having to close for weeks to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Monday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered bars and slew of other businesses to close and restaurants to stop dine-in service, plus banned all gatherings of more than 50 people.

HELP FOR WORKERS

Another of Whitmer’s executive orders signed Monday temporarily expands unemployment benefits through April 14. Eligible people now include:

Workers who have an unanticipated family care responsibility, including those who have childcare responsibilities due to school closures, or those who are forced to care for loved ones who become ill.

Workers who are sick, quarantined, or immunocompromised and who do not have access to paid family and medical leave or are laid off.

First responders in the public health community who become ill or are quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19.

Additionally, unemployment benefits for those who are unemployed are being extended:

Benefits will be increased from 20 to 26 weeks.

The application eligibility period will be increased from 14 to 28 days.

The normal in-person registration and work search requirements will be suspended.

>>Online: Application fact sheet

Those eligible for benefits can apply online at Michigan.gov/UIA or call 1.866.500.0017.

