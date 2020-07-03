Buddy’s Pizza in Portage postponing opening

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Buddy’s Pizza is postponing the opening of its Portage restaurant.

The company says one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday after working the day prior and passing their health screening that day.

The location on 5314 S. Westnedge Ave. was slated to have its opening day on Monday. The restaurant didn’t give a new date.

The pizzeria says it has notified the Kalamazoo County Health Department.

The restaurant will be conducting professional sanitation. All employees have been sent home to self-monitor, the company said.

The popular Detroit pizzeria opened its first West Michigan shop in Kentwood in 2019.

Buddy’s has more than a dozen shops, most of which are in the Detroit area.