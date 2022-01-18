Bronson: Only type of antibody drug that works for Omicron in short supply

FILE – Angie Cleary, a registered nurse, cares for Joyce Johnson-Albert as she receives an antibody infusion while lying on a bed in a trauma room at the Upper Tanana Health Center Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, in Tok, Alaska (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Bronson Methodist Hospital is only using one brand of antibodies to treat COVID-19 patients.

Monoclonal antibodies are engineered antibodies that help the body fight COVID-19 infections. But Bronson Hospital administrators say they are only using the Sotrovimab brand because of new data about the omicron COVID-19 variant from the international medical community.

“The other two monoclonal therapies — Regeneron and bam-este — were not going to be effective against that particular variant,” Dr. Greg Tiongson with Bronson Hospital said. “Sotrovimab would be the only monoclonal antibody effective once omicron became the dominant variant in our region.”

But the Sotrovimab is in limited supply across the state. According to Bronson, 10 to 15 doses of the treatment would be given every week day if they were in full supply. But the shortage has them only giving five to six doses every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

“We continue to rely on supply from the state and we are getting really just roughly a week’s worth of Sotrovimab at a time. We are expecting another shipment any day now,” Tiongson said.

Bronson administrators say COVID-19 patients who are older, immunocompromised or undergoing certain treatments like dialysis would be given high priority to receive the antibodies.