Bronson hiring as COVID-19 vaccine clinics stay busy

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Demand for vaccinations at Bronson Medical Group’s Covid-19 clinics is high.

“Our Portage Road facility, it has been a very busy clinic and is booked out to May,” said Carla Herbert, the director of operations at Bronson.

More than 48,000 vaccinations have been administered at Bronson’s COVID-19 clinics.

“We have been using our staff throughout our hospital system to help work these clinics,” said Herbert. “Need has gotten higher in hospital when we have more (COVID-19) cases, and higher in the community, which also has been impacting our staff.”

With staff staying in hospitals, Bronson is looking to the public to fill vacancies at its Covid-19 clinics. Medical assistants, patient representatives and pharmacy techs are needed.

“People have been excited to get the vaccine,” said Herbert. “It’s a great way to really be a part of addressing this pandemic in our communities.”

In addition to four daily Covid-19 clinics, Bronson is also reaching out to its community partners hosting clinics.

“To try and reach communities and utilize the resources in communities to build trust,” Herbert said, “we have done a lot of partnerships in communities such as the Burma Center and churches.”

The positions offered at the Covid-19 clinics are temporary, but they could lead to other openings at Bronson.

“They’ll have an opportunity to bid into those positions once our clinics are done and there is no longer a need,” Herbert said.