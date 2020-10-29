GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS)– Liberty Church in Grand Ledge is linked to at least 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Barry Eaton County Health Department.

According to department Public Information Officer Anne Barna, they believe there are likely more cases of the COVID-19 linked to the church, but many of the church members have refused to speak with health officials.

The majority of confirmed cases developed symptoms during the week of October 12th, though several people tested positive this week. Exposures likely occurred during Sunday worship and the mid-week youth group.

The health department considers the outbreak to be ongoing.

Barna tells 6 News, as for mask requirements, the church does recommend members wear them, but they do not require it. The church has sent a notice to its congregation and will remain closed until further notice.

6 News has made an effort to reach out to church leadership, but so they’ve not gotten back to us.

