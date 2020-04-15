Brass Ring Brewing holds virtual open mic night

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A cold beer, a guitar, a mic and your closest friends — it can still happen during quarantine.

Brass Ring Brewing in Grand Rapids’ Alger Heights neighborhood is continuing to hold their open mic night, despite Gov. Whitmer’s executive order shutting down restaurants, bars and breweries.

Chris Gibbons, owner of Brass Ring Brewing, said a couple of customers started the monthly mic night at Brass Ring about a year and a half ago.

He says since then, it’s become a very popular event.

Shortly after the governor’s executive order, Gibbons was again approached by the customers who started the open mic night.

“We are jonesin’ for open mic. Would you be opposed to do a virtual open mic on Facebook? We’ll try to figure it out.’ And I said ‘Hey if you want to do that, I would be absolutely excited to hear about it,'” Gibbons said.

They did the first virtual open mic night in early April. The next event with a new and improved platform will be held Thursday at 9 p.m.

At 3 p.m. Thursday, Brass Ring will unveil a new beer.

Gibbon said they named the beer in honor of the people of Alger Heights, who have been so supportive through the shutdown.

“We called it Neighborly IPA because the neighborhood and our neighbors in particular have been supportive of us throughout this shut down. When we were told we couldn’t have people in a room anymore because of the executive order. That kind of threw us for a loop. The first night out, the neighborhood came out strong for our takeout and delivery service and let us know in no uncertain terms, they were going to support us the best they could,” Gibbons said.

20% of the money raised through sales of Neighborly IPA will be donated to Kids Food Basket.

More information on Bass Ring Brewing can be found on its Facebook page.

