Bradford White responds to concerned employees

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A Barry County company says its operations meet the governor’s essential business designation despite employees questioning if it’s complying with the new stay-at-home order.

Several News 8 viewers complained about Bradford White Corp. keeping its Middleville factory open Tuesday.

According to its website, “Bradford White Corporation is a team of American-owned companies that designs, engineers, and builds water heating, space heating, combination heating, and storage solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications.”

News 8 took concerns to the company. Bradford White’s EVP and General Manager Mark Taylor sent the following statement: