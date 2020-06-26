Bostwick Lake Inn temporarily closes after COVID-19 case

CANNON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A restaurant near Rockford has closed for cleaning after a worker tested positive for COVID-19.

Bostwick Lake Inn announced the decision to temporarily shut down on Facebook Thursday.

“The safety of our staff and guests is our top priority, so we will be exercising extreme caution,” Bostwick Lake Inn stated in part.

The restaurant says it’s deep cleaning its entire facility. All employees are being tested for COVID-10 and the business is trying to track down anyone who may have come in contact with the infected worker.

“We will reopen as soon as we feel it is safe to do so and are grateful for your patience and understanding as we navigate through these difficult times together,” Bostwick Lake Inn wrote on Facebook.

Bostwick Lake Inn is part of the Gilmore Collection of restaurants. The company’s COVID-19 safety precautions include requiring all staff to undergo a health check before every shift and wear a face masks at all times when working.

Gilmore Collection also shifted to touchless menu options for guests, distanced its seating, increased cleaning, added sanitizing stations and is encouraging guests to wear face masks when entering and moving around its restaurants.

Bostwick Lake Inn’s temporarily closure came two days after Birch Lodge announced someone there tested positive for COVID-19.

The Grand Rapids bar said its facility has been professionally sanitized and all staff were tested for COVID-19. Only employees who tested negative for coronavirus are working, according to Birch Lodge.