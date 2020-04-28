Blue Angels will salute Detroit’s essential personnel on Wednesday

DETROIT (WLNS) — The Blue Angels are expected to fly over Detroit on Wednesday as a tribute to those on the front lines in fighting COVID-19.

The Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron is part of America Strong, which recognizes health care workers, first responders, and other essential personnel, and is acting as a sign of solidarity.

“We’re excited to fly over cities across America as our way of saying thanks to the health care workers, first responders, and all the people who selflessly run into the breach working to keep America strong,” Adm. Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, said in a statement. “This is also our way of showing that we are all in this together and that America’s spirit will prevail.”

The team wants to remind spectators to follow social distancing guidelines. The Blue Angels will themselves take precautions like air-to-air refueling during transit and having no scheduled stops en route to their destinations.

The Blue Angels fly at more than 30 air shows each year to demonstrate American military aviation. Since pilots must execute a minimum number of flight hours to maintain proficiency, the American Strong flyovers will incur no additional cost to taxpayers, according to the Department of Defense.

The flight route and time are expected to be announced Tuesday, according to Detroit ABC affiliate WXYZ.