Blood donations still needed during stay-at-home order

News 8’s Dana Whyte donates blood in Grandville on March 21, 2020. With blood drives because canceled as public places close, the need for donations is rising.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Blood donation center Versiti is reminding people that they can still go out to give blood while Michigan is under a stay-at-home order.

Blood donation centers, which are essential, are still open and the order allows people to go out to volunteer.

There is a need for donors. Many drives typically held at schools, churches and businesses have been canceled as institutions shut down to slow the spread of coronavirus, but hospitals still need blood.

“Versiti Blood Center of Michigan supplies blood to nearly 80 hospitals across the state,” Versiti Chief Medical Officer Thomas Abshire said in a Tuesday statement. “It is critically important to maintain an adequate blood supply so these hospitals can deliver life-saving blood products to trauma patients and cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.”

Versiti Blood Center of Michigan in Grand Rapids said that prospective donors will be screened before giving blood and that it is using social distancing measures, including limiting the number of people in any space to 10 and separating beds by at least 6 feet.

You can schedule an appointment with Versiti online or by calling 1.866.642.5663.

You can also go to the American Red Cross’ website to find out where and how to donate.