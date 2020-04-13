Closings & Delays
There are currently 6 active closings. Click for more details.

Berger Chevrolet offers front liners car disinfectant service

Coronavirus

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic Chevrolet AP 042617_1553268648518.jpg.jpg

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Berger Chevrolet in Grand Rapids says it is offering first responders and health care workers a vehicle disinfectant service.

The car dealership says the service is free and is a thank you to those working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vehicle disinfectant used is called Transform Disinfectant, which is approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Food and Drug Administration.

The disinfectant is pure and doesn’t leave residue, Berger says.

A video of how the disinfectant service works, can be found online.

To schedule an appointment, you can call 616.949.6344.

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS:

Coronavirus FAQ | Full coverage on woodtv.com

Event cancellations and public closures | Current closings and delays

Free meals for kids | Free learning resources

How to report price-gouging

Michigan COVID-19 information | Latest updates from the CDC

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 in West Michigan

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

 