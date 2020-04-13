Berger Chevrolet offers front liners car disinfectant service

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Berger Chevrolet in Grand Rapids says it is offering first responders and health care workers a vehicle disinfectant service.

The car dealership says the service is free and is a thank you to those working on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vehicle disinfectant used is called Transform Disinfectant, which is approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Food and Drug Administration.

The disinfectant is pure and doesn’t leave residue, Berger says.

A video of how the disinfectant service works, can be found online.

To schedule an appointment, you can call 616.949.6344.

