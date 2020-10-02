Belding schools moves to virtual learning after virus case

BELDING, Mich. (WOOD) — Belding Area Schools is switching to virtual instruction for two weeks after a bus driver tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post, the Ionia County district said the families of students who may have been exposed had been called.

Officials say it will go entirely virtual starting Monday through Oct. 16 due to a shortage of bus drivers, the number of potentially exposed students and as a safety precaution.

The district encouraged parents to pick up students at their earliest convenience on Monday.

Officials will be contacting parents with instructions for virtual learning.