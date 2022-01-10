BBB: Watch out for fake COVID-19 test sites in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan is warning people not to be tricked by fake COVID-19 testing sites that have been reported around the country.

The BBB is investigating several reports of fake testing sites throughout the U.S. These scammers take people’s personal information like Social Security numbers, credit card information and other health information and use it to steal identities or gain access to financial information.

So far, there have been no fake COVID-19 testing sites confirmed in West Michigan. However, the BBB urged the community to be alert.

“Unfortunately, many people don’t realize they’re being scammed until they don’t get the results of their tests. By then, the damage is done. Their personal information has been compromised and their testing has been delayed,” said Lisa Frohnapfel, president and CEO of the BBB Serving West Michigan. “People should make sure they are getting tested through a legitimate company, found through a reputable source like the local health department.”

The BBB suggested a few ways to find a legitimate testing site: First, people can talk to their doctors. Their offices can refer you to an authorized testing site.

Check the local health department’s website. It will list authorized testing sites and pop-up clinics near you. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services also has test site recommendations.

Understand different testing options by reading the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s detailed guide to COVID-19 testing.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel also reminded people Monday to watch out for fake at-home testing kits that can be found online. She said her office has recently seen an increase in complaints about bogus at-home tests.

“Right now, there is a huge demand for at-home COVID-19 tests, so it’s important to understand there will be attempts to capitalize on that demand. The best way to combat criminal attempts to defraud consumers is to educate yourself on the latest scams,” Nessel said in a statement.

Nessel’s office reminded people to ensure the tests they are buying are authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and to investigate the seller online and check reviews before buying. You should also pay by credit card so that if something goes wrong, you can dispute the charge.

If you believe you have visited a COVID-19 fake testing site, report it to bbb.org/scamtracker and the local police. Your reports can help others avoid similar scams.

—WOODTV.com’s Rachel Van Gilder contributed to this report.