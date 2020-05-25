BBB app helps businesses connect to PPE

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Better Business Bureau of West Michigan is releasing a free app to help businesses, nonprofits, and other organizations find Personal Protection Equipment and connect with other valuable resources connected to the coronavirus pandemic.

The BBB said they know it is important that businesses of all sizes have a safe way to purchase items needed in order to open under government guidelines and recommendations. With too many online scams advertising face masks and other PPE, the BBB app will give a list of local companies offering these products that will help businesses buy with confidence.

“As businesses reopen and welcome staff and customers it is important they have the supplies necessary to ensure their equipment and environment are clean and safe,” says Phil Catlett, President of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan. “This app can help organizations connect with local businesses. This not only helps companies reopen in a safe way, but it helps the local economy.”

The BBB is asking other companies that are selling masks, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, and other protective items to add themselves to their listing inside the app. The app also features valuable resources for specific industries surrounding COVID-19 and reopening their business.

This is a huge benefit to the community,” said Isaac Oswalt, owner of 21 Handshake. “To have a central source to stay up to date on what COVID limitations mean to them, the industries they work in or support, and simple overall awareness.”

The BBB app can be found here and is available for mobile device or desktop.