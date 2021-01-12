Battle Creek business among 3 penalized for defying state orders

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Liquor Control Commission suspended liquor licenses and permits for businesses in violation of statewide COVID-19 public health orders.

The state says the businesses disregarded a mandate to close their dining rooms to slow the spread of coronavirus.

One of the businesses, Lakeview Lounge in Battle Creek, was cited Tuesday.

In Flint, Down the Tracks was cited on Monday.

Both Lakeview Lounge and Down the Tracks are scheduled to appear before a judge during a virtual hearing on Friday to determine if the suspensions should continue and if more penalties should be applied.

Minnie’s Rhythm Café in Detroit had its liquor license and permits suspended Jan. 6. The business licensee is scheduled for a virtual court hearing Wednesday.

The MLCC says businesses must follow executive orders from the state, guidelines from local health departments and local ordinances.

Complaints of businesses violating codes and rules can be sent anonymously to the MLCC online or its hotline at 866.893.2121. More information on MLCC’s Reopening Resources and restrictions can be found on its website.