Battle Creek backs restaurants with new ordering site

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Battle Creek has created a new website for online restaurant orders to help businesses during the pandemic.

EatsBC.com has six restaurants fully signed up so far. Many more are in the process of uploading menus and verifying information.

The City of Battle Creek Small Business Development Office recently launched the website. According to Development Director John Hart, the system charges restaurants a 3.1% payment processing fee, which is much lower than other services.

“Those range anywhere from 10% on a pickup to 25% on a delivery. Now since then, some of those fees have been reduced or eliminated but we wanted to do something that would be even more lasting,” Hart said.

The office started looking into how to create the online system on March 18.

“This is a site, an application where people can register themselves and maintain that registry of who’s active and who is not active, when you’re open, when you’re closed. It’s dynamic. It’s real-time,” Hart said.

Javier Fortoso, the owner of Torti Taco on Beckley Road, said his business has seen several orders so far and hope it grows.

“The first day that they launched the app, we got an order within the like next 10 minutes,” Fortoso said.

Torti Taco closed its doors for two weeks in the beginning of the stay-at-home order and laid off some staff.

“We decided to open back up, so we brought some people back to work but we didn’t bring everybody so it kind of hurt,” Fortoso said.

Cavoni's Pizza and Grinders in Battle Creek.

Down the street, Cavoni’s Pizza and Grinders uses several ordering platforms like Grubhub but likes the low fees of the local system.

Owner Kelly Nosan appreciates that many people are trying to support their local small businesses.

“We are Battle Creek. We’ve just got to stay together as a community,” Nosan said.

