Barry-Eaton District Health Department will host covid-19 vaccine clinic today for kids with sensory needs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Barry-Eaton District Health Department will host a covid-19 vaccine clinic today for kids with disabilities between the ages 5-11.

The sensory-friendly clinics will be held at the following locations:

Eaton RESA – 1790 E. Packard Hwy, Charlotte, MI 48813 – 9am-3pm

Barry ISD – 555 Woodlawn Ave, Hastings, MI 49058 – 10am-3pm

This isn’t the first time the health department has hosted this kind of clinic.

When kids 12 years old and above were eligible, a sensory-friendly clinic was also held. A spokesperson says it was “well received” so they thought it would be great to do it again for this new eligible group.

There will be fidget toys for distraction, comfort or stimming. Picture communications materials will also be available for explaining the vaccination process.

Patients are encouraged to make any sounds that they would like while they receive their shot. Staff who are trained on sensory and disability accommodations will help administer the vaccine.

To schedule an appointment you can click here. Anyone outside of the Barry and Eaton counties are eligible to sign up.