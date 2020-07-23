Back to school plans leave teachers with questions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As administrators scramble to finalize plans for the upcoming school year amid the pandemic, local teachers are raising their questions and concerns.

“We need to let the community know what we feel because they don’t hear our side very often, it’s usually from administration that they hear,” said Dawn Sobleskey, president of the Kent County Education Association (KCEA).

KCEA represents more than 4,000 educators in 20 school districts across the county.

Heading into the new school year, Sobleskey said one of their top concerns is that every school district seems to be doing things differently, especially when it comes to implementing certain COVID-19 precautions that may be “strongly recommended” by the state, but not required.

“For example, it may be strongly recommended that all students wear masks, but it may only be required for 6th grade and up to wear masks,” said Bret Laubaugh, Michigan Education Association UniServ Director. “Well, if the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

and the medical experts think that everyone should be wearing a mask, then we would like to see the districts enforce the strongly recommended instead.”

With roughly a month until the start of the school year, educators are expressing concerns about their unanswered questions.

“What if a teacher tests positive, and they were in contact with 30 students? And then those 30 students are in contact with others? Where does it end? Do all those students then need to go home and be quarantined for 14 days?,” Laubaugh said.

Several school districts are working on getting those answers as soon as possible.

Rockford Public Schools Superintendent Mike Shibler said they worked closely with the Kent County Health Department to come up with a detailed COVID-19 response plan.

Shibler said the school board will vote to approve the plan on Aug. 10, at which point it will be made available to the public.

In the meantime, Sobleskey has this piece of advice for any concerned parents.

“I would say to my parents, ‘Ask the questions. Talk to your district (and) find out what is their plan’,” Sobleskey said. “Once you have those answers, you make the best choice for you and your family.”

