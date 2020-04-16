B-93 Birthday Bash event rescheduled for August

Closings & Delays
by: WOODTV.com staff

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The annual B-93 Birthday Bash at Fifth Third Ballpark has been rescheduled to August, event organizers announced Thursday.

The concert event was originally slated for June 20. But due to the COVID-19 outbreak, organizers say it will happen on Aug. 29.

Tickets already purchased will be honored at the rescheduled date, organizers said.

Brothers Osborne, Tyler Farr, and Kylie Morgan are all scheduled to perform, and a fireworks display is expected to close out the event.

Additional information can be found online.

