B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant identified in Calhoun, Eaton counties

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD/WLNS) — Additional cases of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant have been identified in Calhoun and Eaton counties, health officials said.

There are four cases in Calhoun County, according to a Monday release from the health department. Three of the patients are members of the same family. None of the four patients have needed to be hospitalized.

The Calhoun County Public Health Department said it is conducting contact tracing and will be getting any close contacts to isolate themselves.

The Barry-Eaton District Health Department said its case was confirmed late Sunday. In a Monday release, it said that no information about the patient was immediately available.

The B.1.1.7 variant, which was originally found in the United Kingdom, spreads more quickly than the dominant strain in the United States and it does not currently appear to cause more severe cases of the illness. The good news is that the COVID-19 vaccines being used in the U.S. are effective against it.

So far, about 35 cases of the variant have been identified in Michigan. Most are in the southeast part of the state, but cases have also been found in Kalamazoo County and Kent County. Public health officials warned that the variant may be present elsewhere but not yet identified.

The B.1.1.7 variant is spreading around the country. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top expert on infectious diseases, says it could be the dominant strain in the U.S. by the end of March. He says the best defense against both B.1.1.7 and further mutations is to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.

Health officials urge everyone to continue to following COVID-19 mitigation protocols to help slow the spread of the variant and the dominant strain.

“The identification of the B.1.1.7 variant in Calhoun County underscores the importance of our community wearing masks, social distancing, avoiding social gatherings, washing our hands, getting tested for COVID-19, and getting vaccinated,” Dr. William Nettleton, medical director for Calhoun County Public Health Department, said in a statement.