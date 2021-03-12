B.1.1.7 coronavirus variant found in Ottawa County

This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19. (NIAID-RML via AP)

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — A case of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant has been detected in Ottawa County, local health officials say.

It’s the first case of the variant for the county, which was reported by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The patient is a person under the age of 20 with no known travel history, according to the Ottawa County Health Department. He or she is being kept in isolation and close contacts have already been identified.

“With the case not having any travel history and the variant being highly transmissible, we are urging all people take extra precautions to avoid infection and furthering the spread of the virus,” said Ottawa County Department of Public Health Medical Director Dr. Heidel.

The B.1.1.7 variant, which was initially identified in the United Kingdom, is not currently believed to lead to more serious cases of COVID-19, but it does spread about 50% faster.

As of March 11, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s recorded 3,701 confirmed B.1.17 cases in the U.S., with 562 of those cases in Michigan.