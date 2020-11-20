Autopsy: COVID-19 caused blood clot, death of Kent County inmate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An inmate at the Kent County Correctional Facility has died after contracting COVID-19, officials say.

Kent County deputies say Carlos Anthony Davis died Tuesday night.

They say Davis was walking back to his cell when he experienced a medical emergency and fell down a flight of stairs around 9:07 p.m. Tuesday. Deputies say aid was administered to the Davis by medical staff inside the facility and that he was “alert, aware and talking clearly” before being taken to Spectrum Hospital Butterworth Hospital within nine minutes of his fall.

After being taken to the hospital, the inmate experienced more medical complications and died around 10:07 p.m.

According to an autopsy done by the Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office, officials say Davis died of a blood clot in his lungs that was caused by COVID-19.

Davis began developing coronavirus symptoms Nov. 8 and was immediately put into isolation and tested positive for the virus, authorities say.

County officials say Davis was seen daily by medical staff and his condition improved. They added that Davis had a 26-minute video visit and seemed normal during that time. He also contacted deputies for cleaning supplies and did not share any medical concerns.

Davis is one of five inmates in the facility who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began in Michigan in March, officials say. They say the inmate population in the facility is about 800.

Davis had been an inmate in the facility since Sept. 17. He was serving time for possessing less than 25 grams or cocaine or heroin. He was expected to be released May 23, 2021.