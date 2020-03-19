Automakers could convert assembly lines for medical supplies

DETROIT (WOOD) — Two of the big three automakers, General Motors and Ford, are talking with President Donald Trump’s administration about turning vehicle assemblies into ventilator assemblies, according to the NBC affiliate in Detroit, WDIV.

This would put unused assembly space to use as hospitals a need for more ventilators, anticipating an increase in new patients dealing with the coronavirus.

A statement from GM says that the company is looking into ways it can support the production of medical equipment as vehicle assembly shuts down.

Ford Motor Company told the White House that it’s ready to help in any way it can.

Also, the founder of Tesla, Elon Musk, also joining the initiative, saying on Twitter that his company will produce ventilators, if needed.

We will make ventilators if there is a shortage — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 19, 2020

It’s not yet known when these transformations into medical assemblies will happen.

Wednesday, Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler said they would shut down all their North American factories.

