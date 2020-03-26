Authorities warn of COVID-19 stimulus check scams

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Michigan are warning of scams regarding to the COVID-19 relief stimulus checks that are being issued by the federal government.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued an urgent consumer alert Thursday, telling Michiganders to be on alert for possible scams at this time.

The Attorney General’s Office says it has already received reports from residents who have gotten emails from websites that may look official, asking for personal information.

Scammers may ask for PayPal, bank account, or other information, so the check can be received immediately. Scammers may also ask for social security numbers.

The AG’s Office says not to fall for emails, phone calls or texts from anyone claiming to be the government.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is also warning people to be cautious of these scams. The sheriff’s office says scammers often ask for pre-payments in the form of a pre-paid gift card.

You can contact the sheriff’s office or your local police agency, if you are unsure about the legitimacy of agencies contacting you.

More information on the stimulus check and payment details can be found on the IRS’s website.

