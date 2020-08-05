Gov. Whimer holding coronavirus briefing this morning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a briefing on the state’s response to coronavirus this morning.

You can watch the 10:30 a.m. press conference live on WOOD TV8 and streaming on woodtv.com. Whitmer will be joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive.

The virus has infected more than 84,000 people in Michigan since March and killed more than 6,200. Updated figures will be released by the state this afternoon.

Whitmer on Tuesday issued an executive directive requiring each state department head to review how they are using resources to ensure enforcement of COVID-19 mitigation rules, placing special focus on the types of places that have seen outbreaks, like nursing homes, meat processing plants and agricultural housing. Directors were also told to consider rule violations when considering licensing.

The governor cited an increase in the seven-average of new cases per million people per day from about 15 in mid-June to about 50 in late July. As of Sunday, the most recent day for which data is available on the state’s MI Start Map, that figure was shy of 37.

In addition to wearing masks, public health officials continue to encourage everyone to wash their hands frequently and practice 6-foot social distancing. Anyone experiencing symptoms or who has been exposed to someone with coronavirus is also advised to get tested and self-isolate while they wait for results.