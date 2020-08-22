State: More than 72,500 recovered from COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state says 72,580 people have recovered from COVID-19, meaning they are still alive a month after developing symptoms.

Michigan has recorded 11 more deaths linked to coronavirus and confirmed 953 more cases, according to data released by the state.

On Friday, the state didn’t release a daily total number of cases or deaths due to technical challenges. The data released Saturday reflects two days of numbers, which is leading to the higher case count.

Of the 11 newly confirmed deaths, eight were found during a records review.

The new data brings the total number of deaths to 6,389 and the total number of cases to 96,024 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March.

Ottawa County confirmed two additional deaths for a total of 58. It has had 1,867 cases.

Kent County confirmed an additional death for a total of 157. It has had 7,280 cases.

In addition, St. Joseph County confirmed an additional death for a total of 11. It has had 571 cases.

In Wayne County, where the virus has hit hardest, five more deaths for a total of 2,722 and additional 219 cases confirmed for a total of 28,211 since the outbreak’s beginning. Oakland County has had 13,572 confirmed cases and 1,108 deaths. Macomb County has had 11,458 cases and 920 deaths.

On Friday, the Michigan Court of Appeals upheld Whitmer’s extension of a state of emergency linked to the pandemic, ruling a state law gives her the power to do so and that the law itself is not unconstitutional. Republicans in the state Legislature, sued Whitmer after they refused to extend the emergency in April and she did it without them, promised they would appeal to the Michigan Supreme Court. The emergency declaration currently runs through Sept. 4; Whitmer may choose to extend it again.

Outbreak trends in Michigan are still much better than many other states are seeing. Statewide, hospitals remain well within capacity. Cases seem to have plateaued, state data shows, and the numbers of deaths each day remain low.

Still, some businesses remain closed as part of mitigation efforts — though Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has indicated there may be changes on that front next week. Meanwhile, the governor’s office announced Friday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency had approved her request to send an extra $300 weekly payment to about 910,000 Michigan residents getting unemployment benefits.

***Editor’s note: A previous version of this story included numbers from an incomplete data set. Those figures have been updated to reflect the complete data. It also included an incorrect total number of cases. We regret the error. It has been corrected.***