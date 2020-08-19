Gov. Whitmer to hold coronavirus briefing this afternoon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update on the state’s response to coronavirus this afternoon.

The 2 p.m. briefing will air on WOOD TV8 and stream live on woodtv.com. Whitmer will be joined by Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive.

The virus has sickened nearly 94,000 in Michigan since March and 6,340 deaths have linked to it. Updated figures will be released by the state this afternoon.

Michigan has been seeing fairly good numbers in key metrics like the percentage of positive tests daily and the number of new cases per million people per day — especially relative to other states where cases are surging. Hospitalizations remain low, as do the number of deaths each day.

But all eyes are on K-12 schools, some of which are already open for the fall semester. Each district has submitted its own plans for containing the virus, many offering both in-person and online learning. In some other states, there have been outbreaks linked to schools.

“I think we can learn from others mistakes, frankly,” Whitmer told News 8 in a video call Tuesday. “This is still a novel virus, still a virus for which there is no vaccine and there’s no cure. We know that if we drop our guard and start congregating without mask wearing and observing strict protocols that we increase the risk that we are going to spread COVID-19. We also know that in different regions of the state, we have different numbers and that’s why we’ve promulgated guidelines so that district can make informed decisions and have the protocols they need to stay safe. And yet there’s no guarantee that we’ll be without some outbreak somewhere. I mean, as we watch what’s happening around the country, it’s likely.”