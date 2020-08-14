Whitmer to hold coronavirus briefing this morning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a briefing on the state’s response to coronavirus this morning.

Whitmer will speak at 11 a.m., joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive. You can watch the press conference on WOOD TV8 or streaming live on woodtv.com.

The virus has infected more than 90,000 people in Michigan in March and been linked to nearly 6,300 deaths. Updated figures will be released by the state this afternoon.

The number of cases per million people per day and the percentage of positive daily tests have been improving in recent weeks. The state has also been testing more people for the virus. On Wednesday, labs tested more than 40,000 samples, a new one-day record.

Earlier this week, Gov. Whitmer sent a letter to President Donald Trump calling on him to OK full federal backing for National Guard help in the pandemic response. Right now, Michigan is getting 75% federal funding and the state is expected to cover the remaining 25%. Most states, but not all, got 100% federal funding.