Whitmer to hold coronavirus briefing this morning

Coronavirus

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a briefing on the state’s response to coronavirus this morning.

Whitmer will speak at 11 a.m., joined by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist and Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive. You can watch the press conference on WOOD TV8 or streaming live on woodtv.com.

The virus has infected more than 90,000 people in Michigan in March and been linked to nearly 6,300 deaths. Updated figures will be released by the state this afternoon.

The number of cases per million people per day and the percentage of positive daily tests have been improving in recent weeks. The state has also been testing more people for the virus. On Wednesday, labs tested more than 40,000 samples, a new one-day record.

Earlier this week, Gov. Whitmer sent a letter to President Donald Trump calling on him to OK full federal backing for National Guard help in the pandemic response. Right now, Michigan is getting 75% federal funding and the state is expected to cover the remaining 25%. Most states, but not all, got 100% federal funding.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES

Reopening Michigan: The latest | Full coverage on woodtv.com

List: Canceled summer events | State restriction map

Michigan COVID-19 information | CDC updates

Free learning resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 in West Michigan

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

 

 