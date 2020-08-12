517 more coronavirus cases, 9 more related deaths in MI

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded nine more deaths linked to coronavirus and on Tuesday confirmed 517 more cases, the latest state data shows.

The data released Wednesday afternoon brings the total number of deaths to 6,273 and the total number of cases to 89,271 since the virus was first detected in Michigan in March.

On Tuesday, labs in Michigan tested 29,280 samples for the virus and 848 came back positive. The number of daily positive tests and the number of daily new cases are not the same because some people may be tested more than once. State officials say their reporting system is set up in such a way that one person cannot account for more than one confirmed cases.

The percentage of positive tests was 2.9%, more than a full percentage point lower than the day previous. The low number pulled the seven-day average for the positive percentage down slightly to 3.34%.

Wayne County, which has been hit hardest by the virus, confirmed 108 more cases for a total of 26,856 since the start of the outbreak. It recorded two more deaths for a total of 2,696. Oakland County has had 12,512 cases (59 more than the day previous) and 1,090 deaths (two more). Macomb County has had 10,420 cases (112 more) and 911 deaths (one more).

Of the 517 newest cases, 28 were in Kent County, which has now had 6,947 cases since the outbreak began. The number of deaths in the county remained at 154.

Berrien and Ottawa counties each recorded one more death for totals of 67 and 52, respectively. Berrien County has had 1,208 total cases and Ottawa County 1,753.

As of Sunday, the most recent day for which the state’s MI Start Map lists data, the seven-day average of cases per million people per day was 36.6. That figure — a key metric the state has watched — remained on the decline.

Public health officials continue to urge everyone to follow safety protocols to help further slow the spread of the virus. People are advised to wash their hands frequently, practice 6-foot social distancing and wear a mask in public.

If you have symptoms or were exposed to someone with the virus, you should get tested. The Michigan National Guard is helping with two free testing events in West Michigan Thursday afternoon:

Newago High School, 200 East St.; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Three Rivers Health Department Building, 1110 Hill St.; 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The state has also rolled out a new webpage that breaks down coronavirus mitigation restrictions by region.