As positivity rates rise, health officials urge more coronavirus testing

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Vaccines are providing new hope in the battle against COVID-19, but the war is far from over and testing for the virus is still as important as ever.

On Tuesday afternoon, cars lined up outside the United Methodist Church of Coopersville for the latest Ottawa County Health Department pop-up COVID-19 testing clinic.

“The pop-up clinics have been very helpful to identify where the infections are occurring,” Ottawa County Health Department spokesperson Kristina Wieghmink said.

If you have COVID-like symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus, health officials say you should get tested (it’s generally free) and self-isolate.

Ottawa County has been holding the pop-up clinics, along with regular testing sites, throughout the pandemic. But as vaccine supply has increased, attendance at testing sites is down.

“We may be having people who see the hope in vaccines and may not think they have to get tested. But it’s still very, very important that we identify the virus and slow the spread,” Wieghmink said.

Positivity rates, which represent the percentage of people testing positive for the virus, had been on the decline since the spike is cases last fall. But there’s been a noticeable jump in those rates over the last few weeks. Monday’s positivity rate was 8.61%, the highest since Jan. 7. The increase can be attributed, in part, to a decline in total tests run, but rising case rates show the virus is rebounding. State health officials want to keep the positivity rate below 3%.

“We had our first identified case of B.1.1.7 in Ottawa County last week,” Wieghmink said, referring to a more transmissible variant of coronavirus that was first identified in the United Kingdom and is now popping up around the U.S. “So it is very important that we still test to find out where the virus is spreading in our community, so people can remain home and away from others.”

Michigan has identified more than 600 cases of B.1.1.7 and also a case of the highly contagious B.1.351 variant first found in South Africa.

Wieghmink warned against letting the hope provided by the vaccine create a false sense of security. Less than 25% of the state’s population has gotten their first shot of a vaccine — the goal is 70% to reach herd immunity. Hand washing, social distancing, mask wearing and getting tested are still the best ways to slow the spread.

“That is still extremely important that we have people tested because if we can’t find the virus, we can’t stop it,” Wieghmink said.

Another pop-up clinic is scheduled to be held at the Coopersville United Methodist Church, located at 105 68th Ave., from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 30. You don’t need an appointment, but you are asked to bring an ID and also wear your mask. In most cases, results come back in two to four days.