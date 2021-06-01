As pandemic eases, so do Spectrum Health visitor restrictions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Spectrum Health says it will loosen visitor restrictions starting Wednesday.

Currently, patients staying at a Spectrum Health facility are only allowed one visitor. If the patient is at the facility for a number of days, their visitor must remain the same throughout the duration.

Starting Wednesday, Spectrum says patients can have two visitors and visitors do not have to be the same people day after day.

“I am feeling very encouraged. I love that this is kind of starting at the beginning of summer as people are getting out and it’s fun to see our community vibrancy increase as well. I think the vaccine has given our community a lot of hope and certainly our team at Spectrum Health a lot of hope,” Dr. Josh Kooistra with Spectrum Health said.

In announcing the change, Spectrum cited the drop in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations from the fall and spring surges. It said that while the numbers aren’t perfect now, they’re a lot more manageable.

As mask mandates are softened and outdoor capacity limits lifted by the state, Spectrum says more people will still have to get vaccinated to maintain the safety of eased restrictions like the new visitor policy.

“My number one bit of advice would be to get vaccinated so that you can participate in these activities safely. I think the biggest thing members of the community can do to prevent us from having another surge of COVID and to be safe personally,” said Kooistra.

Spectrum’s full visitor policy is on its website.