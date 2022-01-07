As COVID-19 surges, Mercy Health Muskegon uses tent as extra ER space

Inside a tent at Mercy Health Muskegon that is serving as an extension of the emergency room. (Courtesy Mercy Health Muskegon)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The current COVID-19 surge has forced Mercy Health Muskegon to extend emergency department services into a tent.

The tent was set up a few weeks ago as COVID-19 cases surged. Hospitals officials were hoping they wouldn’t need it. On Thursday, those hopes were dashed.

“When we started the day yesterday at 6 a.m., we were at about 99% capacity related to our impatient beds. And as the day went on yesterday, more and more patients came in through the ER, we became significantly space constrained,” said Dr. Justin Grill, the chief medical officer for Mercy Health Muskegon.

Inside the tent, staffed by Mercy Health nurses and other personnel, will be the same services patients would receive if they walked in to the emergency department waiting room just a few steps away.

“The tent is heated. We have hospital staff there to check people in. Once we’re able to see them, we bring them inside. They won’t go back out to the tent,” Grill said.

Some of the regular ER waiting area space is now being used for patient care. The setup allows the hospital to adjust space based on the ebb and flow of emergency room capacity.

Hospital administrators also urge you to consider alternatives before heading to the ER.

“Please, before you go into the emergency department, think about the symptoms you are having. If they are not symptoms that you think are not for an emergent medical condition, consider calling your primary care physician or go to urgent care first,” Grill said. “That really does help us with the capacity in our emergency department.”

If you’re experiencing trouble breathing, chest pains or symptoms of a stroke, go to the emergency room.