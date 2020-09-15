South Haven arcade owner takes pinball protest to Capitol

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) — An owner of a pinball arcade is protesting being shut down for the past six months under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus.

He’s using a unique approach to his protest by playing pinball on the steps of the State Capitol.

Ralph Lucas owns Rocket Arcade in South Haven. He says if other businesses like hair salons, gyms, stores and restaurants can reopen safely, so can he.

“For the last three months, I’ve watched business sector after business sector reopen and I’m confident that I can reopen safely,” Lucas explained. “Yet, I’m not even given an opportunity to present a plan to reopen safely, and yet day after day I sit on the sidelines wondering if and when I might be open.”

He says part of the problem is that arcades have been “grouped together” with amusement parks and casinos instead of small businesses like gyms and salons.



