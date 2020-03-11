Aquinas issues travel restrictions amid virus concerns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Aquinas College has issued travel restrictions due to recent concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

Several teams that were traveling out of state during spring break have been notified and are returning to campus as soon as possible.

Aquinas College released the following statement:

“Out of an abundance of caution during this rapidly evolving situation and in consideration of guidelines from public health officials and other experts, we have made difficult decisions regarding travel. We understand that this disruption is deeply disappointing for all. But we did not make these decisions lightly. Aquinas College’s primary concern is always the health and safety of our campus community and the broader community.”

Tuesday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency after announcing the first two cases of COVID-19, coronavirus disease 19, were confirmed in Michigan.

State officials say one case is a middle-aged woman from Oakland County who recently traveled internationally. The other case is a middle-aged man from Wayne County who traveled domestically.

In West Michigan, eight tests for the virus have been sent out in Kent County and seven in Ottawa County. Results have not come back the tests.

