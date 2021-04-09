Gov. Whitmer to hold coronavirus briefing this morning

FILE- This March 2, 2021 file photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich. Gov. Whitmer on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, doubled Michigan’s daily COVID-19 vaccination goal to 100,000 shots. She cited continuous week-over-week increases in vaccine allotments the state is receiving and an expanded number of providers who can administer doses. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, File)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will hold a briefing this morning to provide an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The press conference is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. It will stream live on woodtv.com. Whitmer will be joined, as usually, by the state’s chief medical executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun.

Michigan has the worst COVID-19 outbreak in the nation right now, ranking no. 1 among states in both the number of new cases and the case rate, as well as for hospitalizations and ICU utilization.

Despite the surge, Whitmer has not signaled a tightening of restrictions.

In a statement released to News 8 Thursday, Whitmer’s office said, “Michigan continues to have smart health policies in place, such as a mask mandate and capacity limits on large gatherings,” and that the state is working to ramp up testing surrounding schools after spring break and for student athletes.

The vaccine distribution, which is speeding up, is giving hope to state officials that the summer will be better and that restrictions could be completely lifted.

Michigan has received nearly 5.7 million vaccine doses and nearly 5 million of those have been administered. Nearly 39% of the population over the age of 16 has gotten at least one dose. The goal is to reach at least 70%.