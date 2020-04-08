Kzoo Co. records 6th virus death; MI to release numbers at 3 p.m.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County has recorded another COVID-19 death, bringing the county’s total to six deaths.

The Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department said the deceased was an older adult with underlying medical conditions.

The state will release the result of Wednesday’s coronavirus test at 3 p.m. Thursday.

According to the latest numbers released Tuesday, the state’s total number of those killed by COVID-19 was 845.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are older people and those with preexisting health problems. If you think you have coronavirus, call your health care provider. Unless you are in need of emergency help, do not go to the emergency room. Get advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit and they will direct you on how to get tested.

