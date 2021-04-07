MDHHS to give update on COVID-19 trends today

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is hosting a meeting on Wednesday to give an update on coronavirus trends in the state.

Dr. Sarah Lyon-Callo, director of the Bureau of Epidemiology and Population Health at MDHSS, will give information about testing, disease trends, outbreaks, hospitalizations, deaths, vaccinations and trajectory of the virus in Michigan.

The brief is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

Michigan is in its third virus surge, with the average case rate now higher than it has been since early December, as the state was seeing declines from the fall surge. The test positivity rate is soaring, with a seven-day average now 16.5%, more than five times the 3% threshold that indicates community spread is controlled. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan’s chief medical executive, said the positivity rate jumped 38% in a single week.