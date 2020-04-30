More than 41K confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded another 119 deaths linked to coronavirus, bringing the total to 3,789.

The state noted 40 of the deaths were discovered in a check of death certificates to find any that weren’t previously reported. Those reviews are happening three times each week.

According to data released Thursday afternoon, the state also confirmed 980 more cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 41,379.

In Michigan, the outbreak has been concentrated in and around Detroit. In Wayne County, including the city, there have been 16,729 confirmed cases (235 more than the day prior) and 1,782 deaths (55 more). Oakland County has recorded 7,267 cases and 696 deaths. Macomb County has had 5,513 cases and 603 deaths.

Genesee County, where Flint is, has had 1,581 cases and 188 deaths.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, 1,453 inmates have contracted the virus and 42 have died.

In West Michigan, Kalamazoo County and Muskegon County recorded one more death each, bringing the totals to 13 and 17 respectively. Kalamazoo County said the most recent death was a person older than the age of 60 with underlying health conditions and that all 13 of those who died were older than 60. Kalamazoo County has 364 confirmed cases and Muskegon County 276. Calhoun County recorded two more deaths for a total of 13. It has 228 confirmed cases.

Kent County, which had seen some large daily increases in confirmed cases in recent days, added 84 more cases for a total of 1,479. The number of deaths stands at 33.

The Kent County Correctional Facility said it confirmed its first case in an inmate, saying that person did not show COVID-19 symptoms at the time of arrest. Jail staff later learned a family member of the inmate had tested positive for the virus, at which point the inmate was isolated.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are older people and those with preexisting health problems.

Everyone who has coronavirus symptoms and essential workers who are not showing symptoms can now get tested. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.

On Tuesday, the most recent day for which state data is available, labs in Michigan tested 7,927 samples for coronavirus and 12.5% came back positive. Those percentages are improving. One week prior, on April 21, nearly 7,000 samples were run and about 18% came back positive. One week before that, April 14, about 4,650 samples were run and about 26% were positive.

The Republican-led state House adjourned Thursday without voting to extend the state of emergency Michigan is under, which will run out at the end of the day. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has stated she has the power to do it without the Legislature; whether she will remains to be seen.

The state of emergency is not the same as the executive orders from the governor, including her stay-at-home order in effect until May 15.

Protesters gathered at the Michigan State Capitol Thursday to protest the stay-at-home order, which they say is infringing upon their rights. They want the governor to reopen the economy more swiftly.