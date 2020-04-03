New state order protects workers who stay home when sick

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Friday signed another executive order linked to coronavirus, this one designed to protect workers who stay at home if they have it.

The order says that anyone who stays home from work after testing positive for COVID-19, bieng in closed contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 or showing symptoms of COVID-19 cannot be fired, disciplined or otherwise retaliated against by their employer.

It also declares a state policy that anyone who tests positive for COVID-19, shows symptoms, or who lives with someone who tests positive or shows symptoms should leave home unless absolutely necessary.

“People who are prioritizing the health and safety of their families, neighbors, and loved ones during this crisis should not be punished by their workplace,” Whitmer said in a Friday statement. “Staying home and staying safe is one of the most important things we can do to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan, and this executive order will ensure more people can do so without facing discrimination from their workplace.”

The order will remain in effect until the expiration of the state of emergency that Whitmer declared March 10.

Whitmer has ordered all Michigan residents to stay at home unless they must leave for an essential errand, like grocery shopping, or unless they are an essential service worker. Bars and a slew of other businesses have been shut down, and restaurants can offer only drive-thru, carry-out or delivery. On Thursday, the governor told K-12 schools to stay closed for the remainder of the year, though they will offer distance instruction.

In addition to social distancing, you should follow basic health practices, like washing your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and warm water, coughing into your arm or a tissue rather than your hands and avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands.

The goal of all these measures is to keep the number of severe cases low enough that hospitals will be able to treat everyone properly. In places like Italy, Spain and New York City, the epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, hospital systems have been stretched beyond capacity.

On Wednesday, Michigan’s number of confirmed cases of coronavirus neared 10,800 and the number of deaths rose by 80 to 417, most of which are in metro Detroit. Michigan officials say Detroit-area hospitals are at or nearing capacity.

Case and death numbers from Thursday will be released at 3 p.m. Friday.

Google, which has apps that track users’ movement, says that its data shows Michigan residents are changing their habits because of the stay-at-home order. Visits to retail and recreation spots are down 58% from the state’s baseline, visits to transit stations have dropped 55%, workplaces 43% and grocery stores 28%. The only places we seem to be going more often are parks, up 15%.

Unacast, another company that tracks mobility based on GPS data, also found a decrease in movement among Michigan residents.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems. If you think you have coronavirus, quarantine yourself and your entire household. Unless you are in need of emergency help, like if you can’t breathe, do not go to the emergency room. Get advice from a doctor over the phone or a televisit and they will direct you on how to move forward.

