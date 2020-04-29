Construction companies in Michigan to reopen on May 7

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to allow construction companies to reopen next week.

The governor’s office confirmed to News 8 that Whitmer will sign an executive order Wednesday allowing construction companies to reopen May 7.

Also on the Wednesday, Whitmer will be giving an update on the state’s response effort to COVID-19.

The governor will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity Director Jeff Donofrio and President of the Michigan AFL-CIO Ron Bieber at the 3 p.m. news conference.

On Tuesday, Michigan recorded another 160 deaths linked to coronavirus, bringing the total to 3,567. The state also confirmed 1,052 more cases of COVID-19 brining the total to 39,262.

Ionia County Health Officer Ken Bowen confirmed to News 8 Wednesday that 15 residents who work at Herbruck’s Poultry Ranch south of Ionia tested positive for COVID-19. Previously, the company said all workers who tested positive are isolated at home. It also said employees are using gloves and masks and that it has “rigorous sanitation practices.”

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are older people and those with preexisting health problems. Everyone who has coronavirus symptoms and essential workers who are not showing symptoms can now get tested. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.

Michigan is under a stay-at-home order until May 15. However, with cases plateauing and hospitalizations in and around Detroit declining, thoughts are turning toward getting the economy moving again. Whitmer on Monday announced the MI Safe Start plan for reengagement, which will reopen businesses in waves starting with those that have the lowest risk for spreading the virus. Landscapers and plant nurseries were allowed to reopen late last week. Construction companies may be next, but it’s not yet clear when that will happen.

As businesses get back to work, many will need to get their hands on gloves and masks. The Michigan Chamber of Commerce has created a list of Michigan businesses that provide those items to get companies started in the purchasing process.

The state Legislature could vote as early as Wednesday on extending until May 28 the state of emergency for Michigan, which is not the same as Whitmer’s stay-at-home and other executive orders.