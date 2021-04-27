Michigan reports about 3,700 more coronavirus cases

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has reported 3,676 more confirmed cases of coronavirus and 105 more related deaths.

Of the 105 deaths reported Tuesday, 48 were discovered during a review of death certificates to find any that had not already been reported to the state.

In all, Michigan has now had 829,520 confirmed cases of the virus since it was first detected here in March 2020 and recorded 17,429 related deaths.

On Monday, labs tested 33,848 samples for the virus and 4,637, or 13.7%, were positive. The number of positive tests is not the same as the number of new cases because people may be tested more than once. Additionally, testing numbers are from a single calendar date, while the number of new cases lists the increase since the last time the state compiled the data; these two time frames do not match up precisely.

Kent County reported three more deaths, bringing its total to 721, and 249 more cases for a total of 63,019 since the start of the pandemic.

Several other West Michigan counties also recorded additional deaths:

Barry County: One more for 57 total; 4,846 total confirmed cases since March 2020.

Berrien County: Two more deaths for 248 total; 13,073 total cases.

Calhoun County: Two more deaths for 251 total; 11,291 total cases.

Cass County: One more death for 68 total; 4,550 total cases.

Kalamazoo County: Two more deaths for 313 total; 18,553 total cases.

Montcalm County: Two more deaths for 97 total; 4,792 total cases.

Muskegon County: Three more deaths for 316 total; 13,575 total cases.

St. Joseph County: One more death for 88 total; 5,076 total cases.

Van Buren County: One more death for 99 total; 6,200 total cases.

Wayne County, hit hardest by the virus, recorded 26 more deaths, bringing its total to 4,305, and confirmed 680 more cases for a total of 141,088. Oakland County has had 95,299 cases (510 more than the previous day) and 2,055 deaths (four more). Macomb County has had 86,052 cases (383 more) and 2,076 deaths (14 more).

The state on Monday added 42 more schools to its list of outbreaks at K-12 schools, colleges and universities, bringing the total number it is tracking at such institutions to 305. The largest of the new outbreaks is at Three Rivers High School and includes 28 students. That outbreak caused the high school to go virtual starting late last week, and put sports on hold.

Statewide virus metrics, though still poor, are now getting better. The seven-day average of the test positivity rate is now below 14% for the first time since late March, though it remains more than four times higher than the 3% threshold public health officials look for to show community spread is controlled. The average case rate appears to be firmly on the downtrend after peaking April 12. Though more than 3,000 adults remain hospitalized with the virus, the confirmed inpatient census has been on the decline for a week.

The rate of daily deaths, a lagging metric, continues to grow, with the seven-day average now around 60.

Michigan has received nearly 8.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses and nearly 6.6 million of those have been administered. More than 48% of the state’s population over the age of 16 has received at least one shot and more than 35% of that population has finished their doses.

The state last week averaged about 75,000 doses administered per day — down from nearly 88,000 per day the week before. Health officials say they are seeing demand start to slow as more of those who were eager to get the vaccine have already had the chance to do so. They are now contending with more cases of vaccine hesitancy.

In response, West Michigan is starting to see more convenient walk-in options, including at the West Michigan Vaccine Clinic at DeVos Place in downtown Grand Rapids, which was talking walk-ins Tuesday and Wednesday, and Meijer, which will have a limited number of walk-up doses available each week.

“At the very beginning when the vaccine was rolling out, it was ‘wait your turn.’ We needed to get to certain age groups first and supply was limited. Now, we have the supply; now is your turn, now is your chance,” Kalamazoo County Health and Community Service spokesperson Lyndi Warner told News 8 Monday.