Whitmer to give update on state’s COVID-19 response

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer at an April 24, 2020, press briefing in Dimondale. (Courtesy Michigan Executive Office of the Governor)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will be giving an update on the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak Monday.

The governor will be joined by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun at the 4 p.m. news conference. You can watch it on WOOD TV8 and streaming live online.

As of Sunday, there have been 37,778 confirmed cases with 3,315 COVID-19 related deaths.

Whitmer has extended her stay-at-home order through May 15. Under it, people must now wear masks while in places like grocery stores.

Places like gyms, movie theaters and restaurant dining rooms must remain closed, but the revised order also immediately loosened several other restrictions. Landscaping companies and plant nurseries may reopen, nonessential businesses can now offer curbside service, and big-box stores are permitted to resume selling things like paint and flooring.

Whitmer says the extension is meant to keep the number of coronavirus cases manageable and prevent what she says would be a “devastating” second wave of infections.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are older people and those with preexisting health problems.

Everyone who has coronavirus symptoms and essential workers who are not showing symptoms can now get tested. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.