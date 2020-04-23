Nearly 3K coronavirus deaths in Michigan; cases surpass 35K

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has recorded another 164 deaths linked to coronavirus, bringing the total to 2,977.

The increase in deaths does not represent a single day: The state noted that 55 were discovered during a check of death certificates to find any that had not been previously reported. Those reviews are now being conducted three times each week; previously they were happening once weekly.

According to data released Thursday afternoon, 1,325 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing the statewide total to 35,291.

In Michigan, the outbreak has been concentrated in and around Detroit. Wayne County alone has recorded 1,396 deaths (77 more than the day previous) and 14,994 cases (433 more than the day previous). In Oakland County, where there are 6,634 confirmed cases, 567 people have died. Macomb County has 4,862 cases and 493 deaths.

Genesee County, where Flint is, has 1,387 cases and 144 deaths.

Kent County saw two more deaths for a total of 27. It now has 815 confirmed cases, 58 more than the day previous. The day prior, there were 131 new cases. Fifty-nine of the cases in Kent County are among people who are homeless.

There was an additional death in Muskegon County, bringing the total there to 12. It has 186 cases.

Calhoun County saw one more death for a total of six. There are 177 confirmed cases.

Within the Michigan Department of Corrections, 759 inmates have contracted COVID-19 and 28 have died.

COVID-19 presents with a fever, cough and shortness of breath. For most who contract it, symptoms are mild. Though anyone can get it and anyone can develop a serious case, the people most at risk to develop severe complications are the elderly and those with preexisting health problems.

Everyone who has coronavirus symptoms and essential workers who are not showing symptoms can now get test for coronavirus. You can find a testing location near you on the state’s website and get information on how to set up an appointment.

On Tuesday, the most recent day for which state data is available, labs in Michigan ran about 6,400 samples for coronavirus, about 18% of which came back positive. That percentage is improving — one week prior, about 4,600 samples were tested and about 26% came back positive. One week before that, about 4,100 samples were run and about 35% came back positive.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Wednesday that she expects to issue a “short-term” extension to her stay-at-home order, currently set to expire at the end of the month. She has not yet said exactly how long that extension will last, but did indicate it may look different than what’s currently in place. She said more details would be released at a Friday briefing.

Dozens of protesters who object to the stay-at-home order lined up in front of the governor’s residence in Lansing Thursday, a much smaller demonstration than the one that clogged streets around the Michigan State Capitol for hours last week. Protesters want social distancing restrictions loosened so more people can go back to work.

